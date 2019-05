By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #15, WBA #15 light middleweight Tim Tszyu and Australian light middleweight champion Joel Camileri both made weight for their national 154lb title bout at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Wednesday, televised on Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view.



Joel Camileri weighed 153.6 and Tszyu was 153.4.

Combat Sports Inspector: Dave Grainger