Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna 147 vs. “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis 147

(Vacant New Jersey State welterweight championship)

Chris “Sandman” Thomas 164.3 vs. Dennis Knifechief 159.7

Donald “No Love” Smith 127.7 vs. Tyrone Luckey 127.6

Greg Jackson 146.6 vs. Juan “Tha Beast” Rodriguez 147

Elijah Moralas 147 vs. Michael Ruiz 142.3

Omar Kabary Salem 166.1 vs. Alberto Delgado 159.3

Isaiah Hart 163.7 vs. Leon DeShields 159.9

Joel De La Paz 171.1 vs. Rashad Jones 171.8

Ry’Shine Collins 124.2 vs. Dennis Fundenberg 116

Steve Moore 146.2 vs. Nigel Fennell 147.2

Date: Friday, November 16th

Venue: The Showboat Hotel. Atlantic City

Promoter: Rising Star Promotions

Doors open: 6pm, First bout: 7pm