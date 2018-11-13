After six weeks of back-to-back doubleheader action across the globe, the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal round of Season II came to a conclusion in Chicago on Saturday. The WBSS returns in 2019 with the six semi-final match-ups below. Locations and venues are TBA.
WBSS Bantamweight Semi-Final
Nonito Donaire vs. Zolani Tete
Naoya Inoue vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez
WBSS Super Lightweight Semi-Final
Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh
Josh Taylor vs. Ivan Baranchyk
WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Final
Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti
Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki