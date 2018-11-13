After six weeks of back-to-back doubleheader action across the globe, the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal round of Season II came to a conclusion in Chicago on Saturday. The WBSS returns in 2019 with the six semi-final match-ups below. Locations and venues are TBA.

WBSS Bantamweight Semi-Final

Nonito Donaire vs. Zolani Tete

Naoya Inoue vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

WBSS Super Lightweight Semi-Final

Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh

Josh Taylor vs. Ivan Baranchyk

WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Final

Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti

Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki