WBSS One Year Anniversary

One year ago Comosa AG announced the World Boxing Super Series, a revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament, and the quest for what they call the biggest prize in boxing, The Muhammad Ali Trophy. In the past year, words have been transformed into action and stories of courage, rivalries and exciting encounters have been told.



Tens of thousands of spectators have witnessed the Ali Trophy experience at arenas in the US, UK, Germany, Latvia and Russia. Nearly 1,000 reporters and photographers have covered the events and fans in over 100 Countries have watched the action LIVE on their screen of choice.

32 Shoulder Programs have been produced to capture the background stories of the boxers and the fight week drama: Over 13 hours of documentary in total.

12 fights in the Quarter and Semi-Final stages of the World Boxing Super Series have led to two mouth-watering match-ups, and the best is yet to come:

Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk and Russia’s Murat Gassiev meet in the unprecedented fight for the Ali trophy, which will also act as a unification for the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA undisputed cruiserweight titles.

In the super middleweight division, British finalists George Groves and Callum Smith face-off in the fight for the Ali Trophy and WBA’s ‘Super’ World title as well as the prestigious WBC Diamond Championship.

“Today we celebrate a very special birthday,” Comosa’s CEO, Roberto Dalmiglio. “The tournament is a dream coming true for Comosa and the two first stages delivered what boxing fans have been craving for years; The best fighting the best.”

On the horizon followers of the World Boxing Super Super Series can see two epic confrontations and the contours of a new season.

“We are now looking forward to the perfect culmination of what has been a spectacular first season for the World Boxing Super Series and the Ali Trophy.”

“It has been a wonderful year, but we are looking forward to many more birthdays. We have only just begun!”

“We are very happy with what we have accomplished over not only the last twelve months but also the four years of research and development before the launch in New York,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer and one of the original co-founders, Kalle Sauerland.

“We are happy with the look and feel of the ring-walks, the productions, and the events, but most of all we are delighted with the amazing reaction of the fans and media to what is the Champions League of Boxing and the sporting value in Season One has certainly fitted that title.“

“We have seen some historic events with Fight of the Year contenders and now we have four very worthy finalists. We cannot wait to see the exciting conclusion of the inaugural season of the Ali Trophy.”