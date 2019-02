The WBO Championship Committee has advised the camps of WBO jr bantamweight champion Donnie Nietes and mandatory challenger Aston Palicte to negotiate and reach an agreement within 15 days. If an accord is not reached within the time frame stated, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $100,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process. Nietes and Palicte battled to a draw last September in Los Angeles.