The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered WBO/WBC jr welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) to defend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall (24-0, 13 KOs). The parties have thirty (30) days to negotiate and reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $150,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.