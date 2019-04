By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #7, WBA #11 super middleweight Zac Dunn (27-1, 23 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten German Patrick Rokohi (16-1, 12 KOs) in the second round of a scheduled ten round contest with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs at the Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne, Victoria on Friday. Dunn dropped Rokohi twice in round two and the referee called the bout off. Promoter was Big Time Boxing, Brian Amatruda.