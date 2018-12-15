By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Dennis Hogan (27-1-1, 7 KOs) clearly outscored IBF #15 Jamie Weetch (12-2, 5 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday at the Exhibition and Convention Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Hogan was awarded the decision by scores of 117-111, 118-110, 119-109. The Irish-born Australian-based Hogan will challenge for the WBO light middleweight title held by champion Jamie Munguia of Mexico in 2019. Hogan was coming off a twelve decision victory over Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in April. Hogan’s only loss was to Jack Culcay in a 2015 WBA world title challenge.