The WBC has announced that the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is officially not happening next. Wilder confirmed his willingness to fight the rematch, but Fury will take another fight with expectations to do a rematch at a later date.

Fury signed with Top Rank last week and is now locked into a longterm ESPN deal. Wilder-Fury I was on Showtime PPV, but Top Rank/ESPN are making a play to get Wilder over to ESPN.