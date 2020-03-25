The traditional “WBC Tuesday Coffee” continued in spite of the Coronavirus, being transmitted via Facebook to a huge audience. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who from home, informally donned a blue sweatshirt and a red cap embossed with MEX in red white and green.

Mauricio said that life goes on during the pandemic with no illness from the virus yet throughout the boxing community, urging colleagues to plan ahead in blocks of fifteen days. Due to the ongoing and unfolding events, he said it`s unlikely that WBC Franchise champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is going to be able to fight on the traditional Cinco de Mayo festival holiday.

Indigenous artisans have already crafted and produced the Adolfo Lopez Mateos Belt, in a special stone. The original plan was for Saul to fight Billy Joe Sanders then, and unless there are great advances, this might have to be scheduled for June or July. And thereafter the third fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Mauricio commented that he respects the decision of hosts Japan and the International Olympic Committee to hold the Summer Games next year, as with what`s currently happening many of the athletes wouldn`t have been able to prepare fully and could not have been in the best shape in time for this July.

Concerning the current situation in the women`s super middleweight division, Mauricio says that the Alejandra Jimenez camp is appealing to the Texas Boxing Commission and that process is ongoing. Until that phase of the investigation is completed and finalized the belt cannot be given back to Franchon Crews.

The hand injury of WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada has successfully been treated by doctors and has healed. His next opponent could be ex-champion Carlos Cuadras in June. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the official number one challenger.

Mauricio praised Manny Pacquiao who`s donated large sums of money to the Government of the Philippines for the purchase of equipment to help fight the virus. He described this illness as opportunistic particularly affecting the elderly.

Special facebook presentations from Pilar Bazan of the Mexican branch of the Special Olympics and Daniel Aceves Villagran who won a silver medal for Greco Roman wrestling at the 1984 Olympics and is the Representative of Mexican Olympics Medalists. Both spoke in support of the WBC`s policy of combatting Covid 19, by staying home, exercising daily, following a healthy diet and staying in touch via social media, adapting to the current situation with a positive frame of mind.