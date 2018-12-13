By Gabriel F. Cordero

This Wednesday afternoon, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán arrived at the airport in Montreal, Canada. In a meeting with the local media, he defended boxing and spoke about the tragic situation of Adonis Stevenson. Sulaimán. He then headed to Quebec to visit Adonis, who is still in a coma, at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec City.

“It was an accident,” said Sulaiman. “It was a very unfortunate situation and in general terms the referee of Montreal Michael Griffin had a good performance The WBC has worked constantly to make boxing safer for boxers in recent years, including modifications to the rules. Boxing is dangerous, but there are other more dangerous sports.

“Adonis is a very special champion and friend. We have to support him in this moment that he is fighting for his life. The WBC cares about all our fighters and it is a legacy that my father left to watch over each one of them.”