By Gabriel F. Cordero

The World Boxing Council Board of Governors has voted unanimously to sanction a direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“The WBC is happy to confirm that a direct rematch has been approved and will create in a ruling which will also consider the mandatory status of the division,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. “I wish to once again congratulate Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for their great battle inside the ring and for the exemplary sportsmanship after the bout.”