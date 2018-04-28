WBC issues 9 nutrition tips

By Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman

1. Do not skip meals

2. Always try to eat in order

3. Consume the correct amount water

4. Don’t let yourself get hungry

5. Remember that protein repairs muscle – carbohydrates provide an energy source

6. There is no fat in carbohydrate – fats are found in proteins

7. Stay away from yeast mold gluten dairy

8. Use dry seasonings and rubs to create different flavors

9. Do not rely on vitamins to fill a nutrition gap … vitamins won’t fix a pizza

Ok … one more: Consume protein and vegetables only for dinner

***

Editor: Anything missing?