World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman will join a diverse group of Texas officials at a press conference today at the Texas Capitol press room in Austin, Texas. The Lone Star State is one of the most important jurisdictions in boxing and the WBC will announce a variety of activities to promote health and well being through social responsibility programs.

Legendary champion Erik Morales, WBC Amateur advisor Joel Campuzano and other members of the organization will work together with Texas boxing authorities through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The WBC will also publicly present the WBC Diamond Belt which will be awarded to the winner of the mega-fight between Mikey García and Errol Spence Jr. on March 16th in Dallas Texas (AT&T Stadium).