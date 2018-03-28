WBC #7 Kuga blasts out Kosaka to keep Japanese 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC#7 Japanese super-bantam titlist Yusaku Kuga (16-2-1, 11 KOs), 121.75, impressively kept his national belt when he proved too strong and powerful for mandatory challenger Ryo Kosaka (16-4-1, 8 KOs), 121.75, blasting him out at 2:13 of the opening session on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.



Having dethroned his former conqueror Yasutaka Ishimoto via second round stoppage in their rematch in February of the previous year, Kuga thus scored his second defense with ease. The muscular champ connected with a vicious overhand right and quickly dropped the still nervous challenger onto the canvas. Kosaka barely resumed fighting on, but returned to the deck with another solid right soon. Though he raised himself with rubbery legs, the third man wisely declared a halt to save him from further punishiment.

Kuga is gunning for a shot at the WBA 122-pound ruler Daniel Roman, who recently defended his belt against Japanese hard-puncher Ryo Matsumoto by a unanimous nod at the Korakuen Hall on February 28. Also, former OPBF titleholder Shingo Wake, world-rated southpaw, publicly asked for a shot at Kuga to decide who the best 122-pounder is here in Japan.