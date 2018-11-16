By Tracy Morin

Photos: Alma Montiel

On Friday, November 16, in Manila, Philippines, the WBC Asian Summit and 3rd Women’s Convention commenced with a press conference and welcome cocktail reception at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. As the sun set over Manila Bay, attendees and media members from the national and international press gathered to celebrate a historic event: the first WBC Women’s Convention held outside of Mexico.



At the opening press conference, speakers on the dais included Abraham Kahlil B. Mitra, chairman of the Philippines’ Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and international secretary of the WBC; Christiane Manzur, WBC Cares chairperson and wife of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman; Malte Mueller-Michaelis, WBC women’s championship committee chairman; Jill Diamond, WBC international secretary and international chairperson of WBC Cares; WBC Muay Thai executive referees’ director Dej Sri-Anpai; Eduard B. Trinidad, commissioner for operations of the GAB; and Michael George, chairman of the WBC Silver championship.

Meanwhile, female boxers from around the world—encompassing past and present WBC champions and up-and-comers alike—were the guests of honor: super bantamweight champion Alicia Ashley; Martha Salazar, former heavyweight champion; Jelena Mrdjenovich, WBC featherweight champion; Raja Amasheh, WBC Diamond super flyweight champion; Melissa St. Vil, former WBC silver featherweight champion; Franchon Crews Dezurn, WBC super middleweight champion; Kenia Enriquez, interim junior flyweight champion; and Sulem Urbina, a flyweight on the rise. Asian Boxing Council continental minimumweight champion Umi Ishikawa and WBC bantamweight champion Fabiana Bytyqi, as well as first-ever transgender Muy Thai competitor Parinya Charoenphol, later joined the fray in the front row as the group fielded questions from media members. The panel projected common themes in their responses: the need for female boxers to gain acceptance, universal appeal and equality as fighters; anticipation and gratitude for the female-focused convention; and the ever-present desire to improve the sport for all participants—regardless of gender.

At the conclusion of the press conference, Manzur unveiled a new championship belt, colored pink to show solidarity with the movement for breast cancer awareness, after which a cocktail hour welcomed attendees with free-flowing food and drink.

The convention, being held until Monday, November 19, at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila and Philippines International Convention Center, will bring together approximately 500 delegates from around the world, with highlights including a gala awards dinner, a six-bout boxing and Muay Thai fight card, and an exclusive boat excursion to nearby Corrigido Island.

