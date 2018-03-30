WBA#12 Akkawy sparring Canelo Alvarez

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #12 super-middleweight Bilal Akkawy talked to Fightnews.com® to say he has been working as a sparring partner to former world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as he prepares for a rematch with WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin which is uncertain at the moment.



Akkawy, who is coming off a career best performance in defeating former world champion Giovanni DeCarolis, arrived in the USA on March 19 and within 24 hours was in the ring sparring with Canelo. In the past ten days, he has boxed on five occasions with the former world champion.

“We have sparred five times. Each time was three four-minute rounds with 30 seconds rest. I’m pretty happy (with my performance) but I can be much better. It’s a great learning experience and insight into the elite level. We’re taking it one session at a time due to the uncertainty of the fight. Canelo’s other sparring partners are Jaber Khositashivili and Avni Yildirim. I am simply enjoying the moment and taking in all I can.”