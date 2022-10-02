The WBA Championships Committee has ruled that current regular featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be granted no further extensions and must face the winner of the Leo Santa Cruz-Rey Vargas unification clash in his next fight. The WBA had approved a joint permit requested by Matchroom Boxing and TGB Promotions to allow Wood to make an optional defense against Mauricio Lara, and Santa Cruz to fight Vargas. Wood pulled out of the Lara fight with a torn bicep. When he recovers, Wood must next face the reigning WBA super champion as part of the WBA world title reduction plan.

* * *

The WBA Championships Committee also ordered WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa. They have 30 days to reach a deal or a purse bid may be called. The winner will be the sole WBA minimumweight champion.