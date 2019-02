The WBA Champions Committee has postponed the three purse bids that were happening February 6th, they are rescheduled to February 13th. The bids will be made on the following bouts: Daniel Roman vs Murdjon Akmadiev for the super bantamweight title, Vasil Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla for the lightweight title and Beibut Shumenov vs Arsen Goulamiriam for the cruiserweight title. The auction will take place in the WBA office located in Panama City, Panama. Aurelio Fiengo will supervise.