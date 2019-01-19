The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered a purse bid for the bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla for the lightweight championship held by Lomachenko. The representatives of both parties were notified of the bid that will be held Monday, February 4th at the offices of the WBA in Panama City. Aurelio Fiengo will supervise the proceedings with a minimum bid amount of $150,000 and the split being 75% for Lomachenko and 25% for Crolla.

The same day there will also be purse bids for WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov against mandatory challenger Arsen Goulamirian, and WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman against mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

The minimum bid for Shumenov-Goulamirian is $200,000 with a 55/45 split Shumenov’s way.

The minimum bid for Roman-Akhmadaliev is $120,000 with a 75/25 split for Roman.