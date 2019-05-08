The WBA Championships Committee ordered the mandatory fight between the WBA super featherweight super champion Gervonta Davis and #2 rated Ricardo “Cientifico” Nunez. The champion has been duly notified and will be given a period of 30 days for both parties to reach an agreement.

The statutes of the organization give the right to the president, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, as well as to the Committee of Championships, to give a period of mandatory defense at discretion. In the case of Davis, the deadline was 12 months, which has already been fulfilled and now he has the duty of facing the Panamanian challenger.

The date for the start of negotiations is May 7th and the period ends on June 6th. Failure to reach an agreement means that the fight will be sent to auction, for which both parties would be duly notified in relation to the points of date, place, and conditions.

Davis is super champion since April 21st of 2018. Since then, he has made only one defense of his belt against Hugo Ruiz, whom he knocked out on February 19th.