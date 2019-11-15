WBA gold champ Soro TKOs Vitu in five WBA super welterweight gold champion Michel Soro (35-2-1, 24 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over WBA #15 rated Cedric Vitu (47-4, 19 KOs) on Friday night at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Soro dropped Vitu in round five, then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow up barrage. No time announced. Weights from Ciudad Cuauhtemoc Results from Liverpool, England

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

