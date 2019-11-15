WBA super welterweight gold champion Michel Soro (35-2-1, 24 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over WBA #15 rated Cedric Vitu (47-4, 19 KOs) on Friday night at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Soro dropped Vitu in round five, then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow up barrage. No time announced.
what makes me laugh, is that WBO champions like Crawford, keeps calling out names in his own weight class, but gets none of them. So call out a gold WBA champion at 154 who is not tied to PBC (like most 147 lbs fighters Crawford wants). Soro fighting Crawford in New York or France, it could happen. Soro is 11-1-1 (10 KOs) since July 2014. Crawford 12-0 (10 KOs) since the Gamboa fight, says he’s got his passport and is ready to fly to Europe to fight someone. Crawford is the same age as Soro, yet Crawford calls out almost 41 year old Pacquiao (because Pacquiao just won’t call it a day and stays a WBA champion to lure Floyd in). If Pacquiao and Arum wanted the Crawford fight, they could have done it in late 2016 or early 2017. At 147, these are the types of names Crawford could get (if he doesn’t take a risk with a guy like Soro): Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, David Avanesyan, Vergil Ortiz Jr., Mikael Zewski.