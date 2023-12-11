This week the eyes of boxing will be on Orlando, Florida, with the 102nd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel. Last Friday was the WBA’s KO Drugs, the first official activity of this convention, which will continue on Tuesday with the first meetings and ceremonies, which will continue until Thursday.

In addition to the central theme of inclusion, there will be points from the medical and safety point of view of the fighters will be developed, while there will be the usual meeting of the championships committee, in which several announcements will be made and, of course, the judges and referees seminar.