WBA champion Gaballo gets rousing homecoming

Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo, the newly crowned WBA world bantamweight interim champion, was treated to a grand homecoming yesterday (Friday, March 30) in General Santos. Family members, stablemates and supporters warmly greeted Gaballo, who arrived at the GenSan airport at 8:50 a.m. via PAL flight PR453.



Clutching the shiny championship belt he captured via a unanimous decision win over erstwhile undefeated American boxer Stephon Young last March 23 in Florida, USA, Gaballo gamely posed for some photo-op with his supporters before a joining in a motorcade around the city.

The motorcade ended at Sabrina Mt. Sabrina Hotel and Resort.

“It was a great day for Reymart. I know he is very happy,” said Jim Claude Mananquil, CEO of Sanman Promotions.

Included in the throng of supporters who trooped to the airport were the parents of Gaballo.

“I am very proud of my son. I saw all his hard work since he was starting and I’m happy that its starting to pay off,” said Gaballo’s father Romeo.

John Ray Mananquil, COO of Sanman Promotions, said they will let Gaballo enjoy the huge victory first before mapping out their next plans.

“Reymart will celebrate his big win but next week, he will already start his light training at the Sanman Gym,” said John Ray.



JC, the back-to-back Promoter of the Year awardee in the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards, said Gaballo has to brace for tougher tasks ahead after winning the interim world title belt.

“I am sure he will continue to improve. Harder fights will come next but I have confident with him,” said Jim Claude.

Jim Claude also thanked the trainers in Florida who helped Gaballo seal the impressive win over Young.

“I want to thank Moro Fernandez, Ricardo Rizzo and the Heavyweight Factory for all their help to Reymart,” said Jim Claude.