Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), traveled last weekend to Munich to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the German Boxing Commission (Bund Deutscher Berufsboxer), currently headed by Thomas Putz, a member of the WBA.

To celebrate the anniversary of the institution, a dinner was held last Friday night in one of the most important restaurants in the city, which was attended by great personalities of pugilism. Among them, the brothers Vladimir and Vitali Klitschko, Arthur Abraham, Axel Schulz, Dariusz Michalczewski and Arthur Gregorian stood out.

“The German Commission is one of the most important in the world. Thomas Pütz has proved to be a great leader and, in addition, he is a great friend and part of the WBA family. We cannot forget the importance of the pugilism of this country and the great stars it has given.”

In addition, Mendoza took advantage of his visit to Germany to hold important meetings for the benefit of world boxing as a whole.