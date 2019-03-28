By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3, WBC #4, IBF #9, WBO #9 bantamweight Jason Maloney (17-1, 14 KOs) returns to action against Cris Paulino (19-3, 8 KOs) at the Seagulls Rugby Club at Tweed Heads, NSW, Australia, on Saturday in his first fight since extending IBF bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez over twelve rounds dropping a disputed split decision.

“Camp has gone great,” Maloney said. “It was really a continuation of training for me as I was right back in the fight after the Rodriguez fight. My brother WBA #3 Andrew winning (his WBA super flyweight elimination bout) in the dramatic style that he did in Chile was amazing and if anything is pushing me on.

“We have top fighters in our gym such as WBA #9 super featherweight Billel Dib who is in a good fight on Saturday night, so I’ve maintained my focus prior to the fight and I’m looking forward to putting on a career-best performance at the Seagulls Rugby Club.

“Myself and many others felt I won the fight against Rodriguez but I have nothing but good things to say about the WBSS. I really enjoyed my time and experience in the WBSS. I am disappointed it’s not me going to unify the division in my next fight, but my time will come.

“I’d love to fight Rodriguez again after the World Boxing Super Series ends, whether that be for a world title or not, I would love to avenge that defeat.

“The dream is to be world champion, and the dream for our family would be for Andrew and me to be world champions in 2019. I think that would be massive for Australia but I am fully focused on Saturday night as I need to win and win well against Cris Paulino to make sure that I stay on the right path towards that goal of being world champion.”

Promoter is Nick Midgely.