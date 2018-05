Undefeated featherweight Josh Warrington (27-0, 6 KOs) dethroned IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby (26-2, 9 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England. The aggressive local favorite Warrington outworked Selby, who was cut over both eyes and bled profusely from round two on. Scores were 115-113 Selby, 115-113, 116-112 Warrington.