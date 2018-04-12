Warren: Tyson Fury Returns June 9

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring on June 9 under promoter Frank Warren.”There will be no rush,” Warren said to London’s Daily Mail. “We want Tyson to be in the best possible physical and mental condition. I will be choosing the opponents, but the day for Joshua will happen. Tyson is a great boxer and all he needs is to get fighting fit to regain the titles he never lost in the ring and are rightfully his. The Joshua fight will happen after three or four fights. When the time is right, we will press the button.”