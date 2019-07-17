In 2006, Roy Englebrecht revolutionized the world of fight promotion with the launch of Fight Promoter University. Now the Hall of Fame promoter is taking FPU to a new level by putting the course online.

“After nine Fight Promoter University sessions in Southern California with nearly 150 enrollees I finally realized that I could reach a lot more people and make FPU more affordable by developing a complete online course,” said Englebrecht. I was able to partner with former FPU graduate Nick Payton and together we are excited to offer this awesome online course to future fight promoters, fight matchmakers, or fight managers and now make it available to the world.”

Containing over 20 hours of video content, downloadable files and featured guests such as Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza, respected manager Jason House, Impulso Hispanic’s Jorge Cornejo, and The Athletic’s and former LA Times fight writer Lance Pugmire, the FPU online workshop is designed to turn fight fans into entrepreneurs in the comfort of their own home or office.

As a special limited-time introductory bargain, Englebrecht will be offering the FPU Online course for a one-time payment of $949, giving prospective fight game entrepreneurs 24/7 lifetime access to a life-changing education compiled by one of the most respected and successful promoters in combat sports, as well as access to the Fight Community Mastermind Group and bonuses that include livestreams, access to elite industry guests and sample proposals, contracts and tools for download.

“This is a proven and battle-tested template that I have developed and am now offering with FPU Online, stated Englebrecht. It is a template that has helped FPU graduates like Steve Bash in Los Angeles, Nick Payton in Pennsylvania, Fred Vallejo in Ohio, Chris Smith in West Virginia and others, become successful fight promoters. It now is being offered to those around the world who might desire to make a living in the sport they love.”

Currently the promoter of Fight Club OC and Gardens Casino Fight Night shows Roy Englebrecht also promoted the highly successful Battle in the Ballroom professional boxing shows at the Irvine Marriott Hotel for 25 straight years before selling his company to Oscar De La Hoya and launching Golden Boy Promotions in 2002. This bi-monthly professional boxing show at the Irvine Marriott was the longest running club pro boxing show in the country. In 2007, he became one of the first boxing promoters to introduce Mixed Martial Arts shows to his Battle in the Ballroom concept and has done hybrid shows ever since.

To view a FREE FPU video workshop on how to get started in the fight business, or to enroll, visit www.fightpromoteruniversity.com