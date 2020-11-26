Undefeated WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) will defend his belt against #3 rated Panya Pradabsri (18-1, 10 KOs) on Friday in the Nakhon Sawan province of Thailand. If he wins, Wanheng will make the 13th successful defense of the belt he won by defeating Osvaldo Novoa six years ago. The card is presented by Petpiya Fight and will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Thailand.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
He has well and truly beaten FMJ’s record.