Wanheng looking to go 55-0

WANHENG MENAYOTHIN VS PANYA PRADABSRI
Photo: World Boxing Council

Undefeated WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) will defend his belt against #3 rated Panya Pradabsri (18-1, 10 KOs) on Friday in the Nakhon Sawan province of Thailand. If he wins, Wanheng will make the 13th successful defense of the belt he won by defeating Osvaldo Novoa six years ago. The card is presented by Petpiya Fight and will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Thailand.

