Wanheng joins Mayweather in the 50-0 club

WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin matched Floyd Mayweather’s perfect career record of 50-0 today in an outdoor arena in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima. Wanheng (50-0, 18 KOs) successfully defended his WBC green belt with a fifth round KO over Leroy Estrada (16-3, 6 KOs). Wanheng dropped Estrada twice in round three, twice more in round four, and again in round five. Referee Jay Nady finally waved it off after the fifth knockdown.

At just 32, Wanheng may extend the record for a while. It was his ninth defense. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made the journey to Thailand to view the historic bout and presented Wanheng with a green watch. By the way, the other 50-0 fighter, Floyd Mayweather, was spotted yesterday dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars at a mall in Dubai according to TMZ.

In the co-feature, minimumweight Petchmanee CP Freshmart (20-1, 11 KOs) took a ten-rounder over Melianus Mirin (9-5, 6 KOs) in a bout for the vacant OPBF silver minimumweight title.