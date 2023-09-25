Walsh hará su debut en el MSG El ‘Rey’ Callum Walsh del peso súper welter de rápido avance hará su debut en Nueva York en The Theatre at Madison Square Garden el jueves 9 de noviembre, transmitido a nivel mundial por UFC Fightpass. Walsh, de 22 años (8-0, 7 KOs), hará la segunda defensa de su título Plata del CMB de EE. UU. contra Ismael Villarreal (13-1, 9 KOs). Canelo abre como favorito 4-1 ante Charlo para el sábado Like this: Like Loading...

