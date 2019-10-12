By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Irish-born light heavyweight Conor Wallace (7-0, 5 KOs) captured the Australian crown when he stopped Michael Whitelaw (5-4, 2 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round main event at Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Queensland on Friday. The referee was former world champion Philip Holiday, who crowned the 23-year-old Wallace in round six because Whitelaw suffered a severe cut due to an accidental head clash. Southpaw Wallace is a former six-time all Ireland amateur champion who has had all his professional bouts in Australia.

In other action, Ben Kite (16-4-1, 6 KOs) defended the Australasian welterweight crown successfully when he clearly outscored Ben Savva (11-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores at the conclusion Cyril Cairns 98-92, Alan Burford 99-91, Paul Williams 97-93. Promoter: Stephen Dellar