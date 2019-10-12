October 12, 2019
Boxing Results

Wallace and Kite victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Irish-born light heavyweight Conor Wallace (7-0, 5 KOs) captured the Australian crown when he stopped Michael Whitelaw (5-4, 2 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round main event at Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Queensland on Friday. The referee was former world champion Philip Holiday, who crowned the 23-year-old Wallace in round six because Whitelaw suffered a severe cut due to an accidental head clash. Southpaw Wallace is a former six-time all Ireland amateur champion who has had all his professional bouts in Australia.

In other action, Ben Kite (16-4-1, 6 KOs) defended the Australasian welterweight crown successfully when he clearly outscored Ben Savva (11-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores at the conclusion Cyril Cairns 98-92, Alan Burford 99-91, Paul Williams 97-93. Promoter: Stephen Dellar

Bivol leads off light heavyweight frenzy
Hosokawa halts Tyson, wins vacant OPBF 160lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>