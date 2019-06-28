By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Stacey Verbeek

Rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference at The Epic Theater of The Epic Recreation Center in his hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas to speak about his upcoming 10-round welterweight fight against former world title challenger Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs). The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.



Vergil Ortiz Jr.

If surprised by the early success so early in his career

I’m not surprised about the success. I am surprised by how much exposure I’m getting. I never got too much exposure in the amateurs for whatever reason. I am thankful for it.

On learning how to self-promote out of the ring like stablemate Ryan Garcia

It’s not that I’m learning it, I’m just getting used to it. You can ask some of my friends, I’m an outgoing guy, I’m just shy. I’m getting used to all of this.

On similarities to IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. in demeanor and fighting style

Maybe both. We came out of the same gym. We both boxed out of Vivero Boxing Gym in 2008, 2009. Maybe it rubbed off on me from him. He was always a great fighter and he’s a world champion and I aspire to be a world champion as well.

On being viewed as one of boxing’s next great champs

It’s a lot of the coaching. I have 3 or 4 different coaches and if they see a flaw they are going to patch it up really quick. It’s really thanks to my coaches and all the hard work that they do.

* * *

Robert Garcia, trainer of Vergil Ortiz Jr.

On what makes Ortiz special

Vergil was raised to be great. His dad, Vergil Sr., who is still involved in his training Vergil with me and Hector, he was raised to be great. With that mentality only and that’s what Vergil wants. Vergil wants to be the best in the world and what the fans have seen on TV, 13-0, 13 KOs, they still haven’t seen everything.

Vergil also has good boxing skills, good jab and he’s tall and uses it and when he uses his jab and moves around he can outbox a fighter too. But that’s something the fans, the media haven’t seen yet because they are not in the gym with us. They will one day, because obviously, he can’t knock everyone out. There will be a day he will meet a great champion also and he will have to go rounds.

This kid is the first one in the gym and the last one to step out. He trains like nobody else. There are champions and former champions in my gym, but no one trains as hard as him. This kid only has one thing in mind and that’s to be great and to be the best in the world. He will be pound for pound one of the best in the world.

On comparing what Spence Jr. did versus Mikey showing off his boxing skills that not many have seen previously, seems to be the same for Ortiz until that day comes

Something very similar, people hadn’t seen Spence do what he did, and I think he is going to have to do the same thing against Porter where he fights very smart and wins round by round and maybe stops him late or wins a decision. Vergil can’t wait for those type of fights and this Orozco fight is one that gets him closer to that.

On a Spence and Ortiz fight down the road

I have never talked to him about it, but I know in his mind is to beat Spence one day. I know the type of fighter that Vergil is, and I know that one day in his mind he wants to fight Spence and beat him. We’re not there yet, but I’m sure it has already gone through his mind.

* * *

Tristan Kalkreuth, newly signed hot Golden Boy prospect

On making pro debut under Vergil Ortiz Jr.

It’s great. For all the things to work out, me fighting with my friends as not a lot of people get that opportunity on my pro debut. That’s really a special thing so I can really go to the gym and work harder and come August 10th I can actually shine.

On training with esteemed trainer Ronnie Shields

It’s a different environment. When I go there it is straight work. We have fun a lit bit, go out to eat, but when I go there It’s work and motivation. He has helped me a lot since we signed the contract with him. I’m looking forward to him helping me on my journey in my career.

Brothers Alex and George Rincon signed by Golden Boy

On getting signed by Oscar de la Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions

George: It’s an honor to be signed by Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotion, growing up watching his fights. We always knew we had the talent to be up there with the big boys and once we got signed it was one step of reaching our top dream of becoming world champions. And this is where it starts.

On the rise of boxing in Dallas- Fort Worth

Alex: It’s always been there, I feel like it has always been there but now the way social media works and seeing the young talent is growing and how the amateurs have changed, fighters are trying to go pro a little bit sooner. And you’re getting all this young raw talent, between 17-23, and a lot of young talent. You have Vergil, me, my brother, Tristan and not just in Dallas, but Texas, Josh Franco, Hector, a lot of people in Texas and it is speaking for itself.