By Ricardo Ibarra

Unbeaten Pacific Northwest light heavyweight Richard Vansiclen (6-0, 3 KOs) will take a step up in competition on Saturday night as he squares off with the battle-tested Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-5-3, 5 KOs) at Green River Community College in Auburn, Washington. Heading up the third annual ‘Fight Night, Fright Night’ Halloween card from PNW Professional Boxing Promotions, the two 175 pounders will square off in a six-round match-up, topping a regional fight card that will showcase local talent.

Vansiclen, of nearby Seattle, will be looking for his second win of the year after having spent all of 2018 on the sidelines. Vansiclen, who made his debut in September of 2016, began his career scoring five consecutive wins in the span of thirteen months, but obstacles in securing fights arose and he spent nearly fourteen months without a ring appearance. He came back this January, scoring a four round unanimous decision win over journeyman Eddie Hunter. The rangy boxer will be looking for his seventh win as a pro against his most durable opponent to date.

“This will be a big test for Vansiclen,” said promoter Keith Weir. “He’s been doing all the right things. He’s getting some great training and sparring out of state in California and I think he’s ready and hungry for the win, especially since he hasn’t fought in a while. But I think it’s his toughest opponent. We’re going to see where Richard’s career is really at.”

Sevilla-Rivera, who at one point in his career was a highly touted regional prospect, began his career in November of 2013, notching five impressive wins in his first nine months as a pro. He was derailed in November of 2014 when he lost to Aubrey Morrow via third round knockout in what up to that point had been a wild shootout. He went 2-4-3 in his next nine fights, including a third-round loss to Shane Mosley, Jr. in March of 2016. In recent years, he’s turned his attention to mixed martial arts with his last fight in a boxing ring taking place in November of 2017—a split draw against Kian Heidari.

“Cameron’s wanted this fight for quite a while,” said Weir. “He’s had it on his mind for some time. I think he’s been looking forward to this fight. If Cameron wins this, it could really help get his boxing career back on track.”

“Stylistically it’s a great match-up,” continued Weir. “The puncher-brawler versus the boxer and that always makes for an entertaining fight. I think we’re in for a great fight. It’s a must win for Cameron and it’s an important fight for Richard to show where he is at this point in his career…They both want it bad…It should be a very entertaining fight.”

In addition to the six round main event between Vansiclen and Sevilla Rivera, five fights focused on showcasing area fighters will round out the remainder of the card.

Popular eighteen-year-old local favorite Willie Hernandez Gomez (2-0, 1 KO) will go after his third win in just over two months, squaring off with Steven Hellman (0-1), of Montana. Hernandez Gomez, of nearby Burien, WA, made his entrance into the paid ranks this past August, scoring a resounding first-round win over Ian king. He followed that up with tough four round majority decision win over Hamilton Ash last month, battling hard to eke out the victory. Hellman, of Great Falls, made his debut on August 24th, losing in the first to Russell Wienholz. The two will meet in a four-round bout at 140 lbs.

In a four round Jr. middleweight match-up, Antonio Neal (4-12-1, 3 KOs) will take on Clarence Brown (0-6), of Houston, Texas. Neal, a seventeen-fight veteran who always makes entertaining fights, will be looking to break a lengthy winless streak, having gone 0-7-1 in his last eight fights. In his last outing, he came up short against undefeated Chris Johnson, dropping a five round unanimous decision loss. Brown is winless in six fights.

Other four round bouts featured on the card include Kevin Davila (4-8-2, 1 KO) facing off with Hamilton Ash (0-4) in a welterweight match-up; amateur stand-out Jeremy Morales making his pro debut against the always game Sebastian Baltazar (1-4) in a Jr. featherweight battle; and lastly Josh Wheeler and Margarito Hernandez each making their pro debuts against each other in a welterweight contest. A scheduled featherweight bout between Jarrell Barbour and Johnathan Lira was scrapped.

Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m. with the first bout set to kick off at 6 p.m. Tickets to PNW Professional Boxing Promotions’ ‘Fight Night Fright Night-Brawl VIII’ are available at www.fightnightfrightnightbrawlviii.eventbrite.com For more information visit the PNW Professional Boxing Promotions Facebook page.