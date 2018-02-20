February 20, 2018

Valera back to ring action March 17

By Robert Coster

Returning to ring action on March 17th is former WBA Interim light heavyweight Champion Felix Varela (15-2, 13 KOs) who will be crossing gloves with Colombian KO artist Beibis Berrocal (17-4, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin title in front of his hometown Dominican fans in Santo Domingo.

Promoter Belgica Pena says that the fight promises to be a real shootout.

“Both boxers have very high KO ratio. I’ll be very surprised if the fight goes the limit. We know that Berrocal is a straight-ahead puncher who takes no prisoners.”

For his part, the Colombian puncher declared “I’m going to the Dominican Republic for the biggest opportunity of my career. My plan is simple: win by knockout.”

Also on the card, fast-rising jr welterweight WBA #7 Alberto Puello (14-0,8 KOs) will defend his WBA Fedelatin title against Richard Zamora (16-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. Zamora is a tough customer who has won 13 of his last 14 bouts.

The third WBA Fedelatin bout will pit Winston Mendez (9-0, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico against Nicaragua Champion Leyman Benavides (13-6, 2 KOs) in the light-flyweight class.

The card will be held at the Jaragua Renaissance Hotel and Casino, presented by Shuanboxing Promotion, televised by local channels 56 (Tricom) and 17 (Claro).

