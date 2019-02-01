By Hesiquio Balderas

It seems like yesterday the future of Oscar Valdez was uncertain. After Scott Quigg fractured Oscar’s Jaw, there was doubt, confusion and hope.



Oscar had to make a few career changing decisions regarding his future, his career was at stake. Oscar had a great conversation with his father and with manager Frank Espinoza. The three agreed that it was time to make huge changes, and to go with Eddy Reynoso was not an easy task, as Reynoso is a very busy trainer and businessman.

After a third business meeting with Eddy, Reynoso finally agreed to take charge and train Oscar Valdez for his return. Frank Espinoza was the man that had to arrange all the detail for this new and great partnership.

“It is a new chapter in my life, I had to keep going forward, I had to adjust my technique, I have to make adjustments in my boxing style, do everything necessary in order to keep marching forward,” said Valdez.

“I have to work hard, not just working extra hard but the key is to work smart, with technique, with a plan, strategy inside and outside of the ring and that’s what we are doing with Eddy Reynoso, I’m studying my masters degree and if I had to put a label on Eddy he would be Harvard, right now I’m studying at Harvard,” mentioned Oscar.

“Eddy is a formidable trainer, he is an all-around teacher, he has had Canelo Álvarez from the beginning of his career and not only Canelo but several other world champions, he has dedicated me his time, the time that a fighter needs to be ready and prepared for battle.”

“We have a solid team, my father, my manager Frank Espinoza and Eddy Reynoso, the sky is the limit and we are ready for Carmine Tommasone on February the 2nd to put on a great performance for the fans,” concluded Valdez.