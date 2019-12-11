Advertisements

December 11, 2019
Uzcategui-Thompson added to Dec 28 Showtime card

More tickets are now available for the December 28 event at the award-winning State Farm Arena that is headlined by two-time former super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis taking on former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title in the first world title fight in Atlanta since 1998.

It was also announced that former super middleweight world champion Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui (29-3, 24 KOs) will return to battle Lionell Thompson (21-5, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight that opens the action live on Showtime as part of a special year-end event. A co-main event pitting WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal against two-division champion Badou Jack is also on tap.

