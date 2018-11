Undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) spectacularly knocked out former champ Tony Bellew (30-3-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Surprisingly tactical bout for the first six rounds. Usyk ratcheted up the pressure in the seventh round, then brutally knocked out Bellew with a crushing left hand in round eight. Time was 2:00. Bellew was ahead on two of the three scorecards entering the last round.