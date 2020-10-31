Female middleweight Savannah Marshall (9-0, 7 KOs) punished Hannah Rankin (9-5, 2 KOs) for seven rounds to claim the vacant WBO title. Rankin finally sunk to a knee and the bout was stopped. Time was 1:59.

In a clash for the vacant European cruiserweight title, Tommy McCarthy (17-2, 8 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision over Bilal Laggoune (25-2-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 116-113.