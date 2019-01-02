Nine world title fights in January. Five WBA, one WBC, one IBF, and two WBO. All taking place in the United States.
January 13, Los Angeles
Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant
(IBF super middleweight title)
January 18, New York City
Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov
(WBO middleweight title)
January 19, Las Vegas
Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner
(WBA “regular” welterweight title)
Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne
(WBA interim light heavyweight title)
Nordine Oubaali vs. Rau’shee Warren
(WBC bantamweight title)
Jhack Tepora vs. Hugo Ruiz
(WBA interim featherweight title)
January 26, Houston
Jamie Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue
(WBO junior middleweight title)
Jesus Rojas vs. Xu Can
(WBA featherweight title)
January 26, Brooklyn
Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez
(WBA welterweight “super” title)