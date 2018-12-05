At the request of family, the CHU de Québec-Université Laval (CHU) wishes to review the state of health of Mr. Adonis Stevenson. After a boxing event on Saturday night, Mr. Stevenson was admitted to Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus following an altered level of consciousness from a traumatic brain injury.

“Mr. Stevenson underwent surgery on the night of Saturday to Sunday and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit. He suffers from severe traumatic brain injury. His situation is still stable under the circumstances, but critical,” said Dr. Alexis Turgeon, specialist physician in intensive care medicine at Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval.

“His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring. It is too early to comment on Mr. Stevenson’s long-term prognosis,” said Dr. Turgeon.

“I urge the media to be very cautious about distributing medical information that does not come from an official medical source,” said Dr. Turgeon.

Mr. Stevenson’s family thanks supporters for their many messages of empathy and support over the past few days. They want to be at the bedside of Mr. Stevenson and ask everyone to respect their privacy.

As agreed with Mr. Stevenson’s family, please note that no further comments will be made.