The Final Press Conference for the final HBO boxing telecast was held today in Los Angeles ahead of this Saturday’s world championship boxing event at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

Cecilia Braekhus

“This is my second fight on HBO this year and I am honored to be fighting in the main event in the last night of their illustrious 45-year history of excellence in televising professional boxing.”

“For me it’s amazing to share the stage with two other women’s world title bouts, it’s truly a validation for the great year it’s been for women’s boxing all over the world and how strong the future is. We have come a long way in the sport and I believe there are even more opportunities to come our way.”

“Aleksandra is a very tough opponent and I know I will have to be at my best to come out victorious. My fights are always exciting and this Saturday night will be nothing less at the StubHub Center, site of so many memorable outstanding fights.”

“Thanks very much to my trainer Johnathon Banks and to Domonique Dolton for their work in my training camp here in Los Angeles. And to my strength and conditioning coach Harold and to my promoter Tom Loeffler. I can’t wait until Saturday night.”

Aleksandra Madgziak-Lopes

I’m very excited to be here, I’ve had a great deal of support from my friends, family and co-workers throughout my career.”

“This is a huge challenge for me, Cecilia is a great fighter. I’m very thankful for this opportunity. Thanks very much to Tom Loeffler and 360 Promotions and to HBO for having me.”

Juan Francisco Estrada

“We’re ready to put on a great show for the fans. I want to have a very entertaining fight as a farewell to HBO. I hope you enjoy the whole night of boxing, there’s some great fights here.”

Victor Mendez

“It’s a great honor to fight someone like Juan, he’s a true warrior but I’m ready to give it my all and come out victorious.

Claressa Shields

“Something like this has never happened before. Cecilia Braekhus truly broke the glass ceiling by fighting on HBO the first time in May. I’m happy to appear on this card with her and proud that she is in the main event. It truly gives me something to strive for, to someday headline a big show like this. Cecilia has worked very hard for many years and has deserved everything she’s gotten.”

“Femke is a very good fighter and seems like a nice girl but come Saturday night it’s going to be war between us.”

Femke Hermans

“I had a fight in September and was in great shape and was ready when they called. I’m very excited to fight Claressa, it’s going to be a great night of boxing. I’ve watched a few of her fights and know there are some things I do well which will bother her. She’s at a high level so I can’t make any mistakes against her.”

“It’s great to fight in the United States. In Belgium boxing is a very small sport but it’s much bigger here. This has been a great year for women’s boxing and the future is very bright.”

