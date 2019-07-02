Former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa (29-2, 17 KOs) and Roman “Rocky” Martínez (30-3-3, 18 KOs) will battle in a 10-round lightweight attraction while lightweight contender Ladarius “Memphis” Miller (19-1, 6 KOs) meets former world champion Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (23-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown live on Showtime July 27 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The card is headlined by two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA title in a championship homecoming against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Científico” Núñez.