Unbeaten super bantamweight Hector Valdez (12-0, 8 KOs) laid out Luis Rios (25-6-1, 17 KOs with a body shot in round three. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten super welterweight Travell Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) needed just 58 seconds to annihilate Fernando Castañeda (26-14-1, 17 KOs). A left to the liver left Castañeda completely debilitated.

Unbeaten super welterweight Alex Rincon (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round KO over Diego Perez (13-9-1, 11 KOs). Perez was knocked down twice. Time was 2:53. Before the official announcement, Rincon had some type of seizure in his corner and received medical attention. After a few tense minutes, he appeared to be OK.