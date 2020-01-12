January 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from San Antonio

Unbeaten super bantamweight Hector Valdez (12-0, 8 KOs) laid out Luis Rios (25-6-1, 17 KOs with a body shot in round three. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten super welterweight Travell Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) needed just 58 seconds to annihilate Fernando Castañeda (26-14-1, 17 KOs). A left to the liver left Castañeda completely debilitated.

Unbeaten super welterweight Alex Rincon (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round KO over Diego Perez (13-9-1, 11 KOs). Perez was knocked down twice. Time was 2:53. Before the official announcement, Rincon had some type of seizure in his corner and received medical attention. After a few tense minutes, he appeared to be OK.

Undercard Results from Atlantic City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>