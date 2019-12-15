Advertisements

December 14, 2019
Boxing Results

Berlanga goes to 13-0 with 13 first round KOs

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (13-0, 13 KOs) extended his streak of first-round knockouts to 13 against Cesar Nunez (16-2-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga dropped Nunez twice. Time was 2:45.

Unbeaten super lightweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Manuel Mendez (16-6-3, 11 KOs). Rodriguez dropped Mendez in round one and nearly got a referee’s stoppage, however the very tough Mendez went the full eight. Scores were 80-71, 80-71, 79-72.

