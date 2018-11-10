Former three-division world champion Ricky Burns (43-7-1, 16 KOs) knocked out Scott Cardle (23–3-1, 7 KOs) in the third round of a lightweight clash. A right hand laid out Cardle at 2:06.

Heavyweight David Allen (16-4-2, 13 KOs) was victorious when Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (8-2, 5 KOs) couldn’t continue after the seventh round.

Unbeaten welterweight Josh Kelly (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Walter Fabian Castillo (13-3, 3 KOs). Kelly dropped Castillo then got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:55.

In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Richard Riakporhe (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a sudden come-from-behind stoppage over Sam Hyde (13–11, 6 KOs) in round eight.

2016 Olympian middleweight Dmytro Mytrofanov (2-0-1, 1 KO) and Gino Kanters (5-2-1, 3 KOs) fought to 38-38 draw over four rounds. Mytrofanov was down in round one.