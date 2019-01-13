By Rocky Morales at ringside

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (18-0, 13KO) made easy work out of former WBA interim super bantamweight champ Moises Flores, knocking him down with a left hook in the second round and moments later with a barrage of punches to knock him out. Figueroa hurt Flores to the body leading up to each knockdown before coming back upstairs with a power punch to drop him. Figueroa is the younger brother (just 22 years old) of undefeated former WBC lightweight champion, Omar Figueroa Jr. This bout was a WBA super bantamweight eliminator so with the win, Figueroa becomes the mandatory challenger to WBA super bantamweight champion, Daniel Roman.

Ahmed Elbiali (18-1, 15KO) brutalized and knocked out former world title challenger, Allen Green (33-6, 22KO) at 1:16 of the third round of a scheduled eight round light heavyweight bout. Green, having fought just once in the prior five years, was a shell of his former self and knocked down in the first round, again in the second round and should not even have been allowed to proceed, by the referee, into the third round as he was not at all in the fight. Elbiali, to his credit, did what he had to do but still does not look like a legitimate threat to the light heavyweight champions.

Super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (6-0, 6 KOs) of Linden, Michigan stopped Brandon Harder (2-2, 1 KO) of Mississippi in two rounds. Spencer scored a flash knockdown, connecting with a right hand in the closing seconds of the opening round. Harder was down a second time in round two as Spencer landed another right. Spencer followed up with his attack sending Harder to the canvas a third time as referee Thomas Taylor waived the bout at 1:27 of the second.

Lindolfo Delgado (8-0, 8KO) kept his perfect record and 100% KO ratio intact with a third round knockout over Sergio Lopez (22-13-1) in a scheduled six round super lightweight bout. Delgado was able to outclass Lopez and then dropped him for the count with a hard body shot and was counted out while on one knee. Time of the knockout was 2:48 of the third round.

In opening bout action at the Microsoft Theatre on the Uzcategui vs Plant undercard, Michael “Magic Mike” Plania (18-1, 10KO), was the unanimous decision winner over Juan Lopez (12-5, 4KO). Lopez was down in the opening round from a seemingly legal body shot but the referee ruled it a low blow and allowed Lopez ample time to recover. Plania was unable to seriously hurt Lopez again and had to go the distance. Judges scored the bout 79-73, 77-75 and 78-74, all in favor of Plania.