January 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Atlantic City

By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Welterweight Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) scored an unusual sixth round TKO over Dennis Okoth (4-3-1, 2 KOs). With 20 seconds left in a close fight, Okoth turned away and indicated he couldn’t continue. He took oxygen in his corner and left the ring on his own, but was taken to the dressing room on a gurney.

Unbeaten 17-year-old welterweight prodigy Xander Zayas (3-0, 2 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Corey Champion (1-2, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 40-35. First time going the full distance for Zayas.

Undercard Results from San Antonio
