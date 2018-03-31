Undercard Results from Cardiff, Wales

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla (33-6-3, 13 KOs) outboxed Edson Ramirez (18-3-1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Crolla was cut over the right eye in round three, but the corner kept the blood under control. In the end, judges had it comfortably for Crolla 100-91, 100-90 and 98-92.

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Josh Kelly (6-0, 4 KOs) took a big step-up in class to defeat former world champion Carlos Molina (28-9-2, 8 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 98-92 and and 99-91.

2016 Olympian light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (6-0, 4 KOs) shut out journeyman Bartolmiej Grafka (20-29-3, 9 KOs) over six rounds.